Pitt Volleyball reverse sweeps Louisville to make third straight Final Four

This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

No. 1 Pitt Volleyball faced rival No. 2 Louisville in the Elite Eight Saturday afternoon in front of a sold-out Fitzgerald Field House and despite falling behind two sets early, they won the final three sets to get the reverse sweep.

The Panthers (29-4) make it three straight Final Fours with the win over the Cardinals (27-5). This is also their second reverse sweep of the Cardinals this season, doing so at the Petersen Events Center on Nov. 18. It makes it 17 straight victories at home in their final match at home and is their first win over the Cardinals in the NCAA Tournament, after losing to them last year in the Final Four.

Louisville came out the better of the two teams in the first set, breaking a 4-4 deadlock and using a 7-2 scoring run to take an 11-6 lead, forcing Pitt head coach Dan Fisher to take a timeout.

