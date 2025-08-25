Pitt volleyball suffers narrow 3-2 defeat against No. 16 Florida

The No. 3 Pitt Panther Volleyball team suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against No. 16 Florida at the AVCA First Serve Showcase on Sunday afternoon.

Despite a strong performance, including Olivia Babcock’s milestone 1,000th career kill, the Panthers could not secure the win at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The match was a closely contested battle, with the Panthers taking the first set 25-19. However, Florida responded by winning the second set 25-15. In the third set, the Panthers regained their momentum, winning 25-15, thanks to a balanced offensive effort and key contributions from players like Brooke Mosher and Ryla Jones.

The fourth set saw Florida edge out the Panthers 26-24, despite Pitt reaching match point first. In the decisive fifth set, Florida managed to secure the victory with a 15-13 win, with Jordyn Byrd delivering the final two kills.

Olivia Babcock’s standout performance included 25 kills, 13 digs, three blocks, three aces, and two assists. Freshman libero Izzy Masten led the team with 18 digs, while senior setter Brooke Mosher tied the match high with 44 assists.

Dagmar Mourits recorded her first career double-double with 11 kills and 10 digs, and Abbey Emch registered her first career blocks, ending the match with two.

The Panthers’ next match is Sunday against TCU at PPG Paints Arena.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group