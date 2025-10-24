Pitt volleyball team hopes to extend ACC winning streak during 2 home matches this weekend

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt volleyball team is set to face NC State and Wake Forest this weekend at the Fitzgerald Field House. The 4th-ranked Panthers hope to extend their ACC winning streak.

Pitt, with a record of 15-3 overall and 7-1 in the ACC, will play NC State on Friday night and Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers are coming off two consecutive five-set victories against Notre Dame and Louisville.

Pitt has a strong track record against both upcoming opponents. They hold a 16-2 record against NC State and have won the last eight matches against them. Bre Kelley had a standout performance against NC State last year, achieving a personal best hitting percentage of .800 with eight kills and six blocks.

Against Wake Forest, the Panthers have been dominant as well, with a 13-1 record and ten consecutive wins. Ryla Jones made a significant impact defensively against Wake Forest in 2024, recording six blocks.

Pitt has not lost to NC State or Wake Forest since 2017 and 2016, respectively. In their recent match against Louisville, Olivia Babcock set a new program record with 41 kills while hitting .423. Brooke Mosher also achieved a career-high with 60 assists, contributing to the team’s .313 hitting percentage.

Mallorie Meyer and Blaire Bayless also recorded personal bests in digs during the match. Olivia Babcock’s performance was highlighted on NFL Countdown, where she helped preview the top 10 rivalry match.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group