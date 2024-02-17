Local

Pitt Vs. Louisville Preview: Everything You Need to Know

By George Michalowski , Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pitt bounces back, beats Louisville for first ACC win 83-70 On Saturday afternoon, Pitt (10-5, 1-3 ACC) won its first ACC game of the season, taking down the Louisville Cardinals in a lopsided affair, 83-70. (PittsburghSportsNOW.com/PittsburghSportsNOW.com)

Pitt (16-8, 7-6 ACC) is looking to extend its winning streak to five in a row with a win against Louisville on Saturday at the Petersen Events Center.

The Panthers already took care of the Cardinals once this season, beating Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center back in early January to earn their first conference win of the year. Now, Pitt is one of the hottest teams in the league and sits in the top half of the conference standings with its eyes on the NCAA Tournament.

PITT’S OUTLOOK

The Panthers are red-hot winners of six of their last seven games and four straight. Recently, Pitt knocked off previously 19-5 Virginia, winning on the road and snapping a massive home winning streak for the Cavaliers. After the win, Pitt appeared on ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s “Next Four Out,” entering the discussion for an automatic bid to this year’s NCAA Tournament.

