Pitt Welcomes Revenue-Sharing Era After House Settlement

The long-awaited landmark decision in House v. NCAA landed in the late hours Friday evening as Judge Claudia Wilken approved the House settlement, ushering a new revenue-sharing era of college athletics.

It’s a major change in college athletics that will directly impact the University of Pittsburgh as the school will now be able to directly pay its student athletes.

Beginning July 1, Pitt will be able to share up to $20.5 million with athletes for the 2025-26 school year. Across college athletics, it’s expected that roughly 75% of the revenue-share money will be allotted towards football.

Since Allen Greene took over as Pitt’s Director of Athletics in October, he and the rest of the athletic department have been preparing for the inevitable House settlement.

