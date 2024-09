PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral of Learning will be closed Wednesday due to a significant electrical issue.

The University announced on social media that crews are working to repair the issue.

Updates, more information and FAQs are available at http://safety.pitt.edu/alerts.

