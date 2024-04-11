Pitt’s Ishmael Leggett returning for senior season with Panthers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt has officially locked in two key pieces to next year’s backcourt.

After Jaland Lowe recently announced that he would be returning to Pitt for his sophomore season, on Wednesday, Ishmael Leggett did the same. Leggett, the Prince George County, Maryland native, will be back in Oakland for his senior campaign with the Panthers next season during 2024-25.

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this year in his first year as a Panther. He scored in double figures in each of his first 11 games at Pitt, before going on a five-game streak of not reaching that mark. As Lowe’s role increased to the point of becoming a starter alongside Bub Carrington for Pitt, Leggett shifted to a sixth-man role, coming off the bench. He shined in the role that Jeff Capel described as the “sixth starter,” and was recognized with the ACC’s Sixth Man of the Year award following the season.

