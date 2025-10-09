Local

Pitt’s Langley Hall closed until further notice after small fire

By WPXI.com News Staff
Langley Hall Fire
PITTSBURGH — Crews battled a small fire on the University of Pittsburgh’s campus Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to Langley Hall on Ruskin Avenue in Oakland shortly after 6 a.m.

A university spokesperson stated that a drying rack caught fire in a loading dock room at Langley Hall, but Pittsburgh firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

The spokesperson added that Langley is closed temporarily for cleanup, but all other buildings on campus are open.

