Pitt’s Langley Hall closed until further notice after small fire

PITTSBURGH — Crews battled a small fire on the University of Pittsburgh’s campus Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to Langley Hall on Ruskin Avenue in Oakland shortly after 6 a.m.

A university spokesperson stated that a drying rack caught fire in a loading dock room at Langley Hall, but Pittsburgh firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

The spokesperson added that Langley is closed temporarily for cleanup, but all other buildings on campus are open.

A small fire has been extinguished at Langley Hall. Langley Hall will be closed until further notice. For updates visit https://t.co/NXm7kPNQPe pic.twitter.com/1uf4M4PLJx — Pitt Police (@PittPolice) October 9, 2025

