Pittsburgh to activate Cooling Centers this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Cooling Centers will open throughout the City of Pittsburgh due to high temperatures hitting the region over the weekend.
Four Healthy Active Living Centers will serve as Cooling Centers on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14. They will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on both days.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s.
The following Cooling Centers will be open:
- Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 3515 McClure Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15212
- 412-766-4656
- Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 7321 Frankstown Road
- Pittsburgh, PA 15208
- 412-244-4190
- Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 720 Sherwood Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15204
- 412-777-5012
- South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 12th & Bingham Streets
- Pittsburgh, PA 15203
