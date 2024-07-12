Pittsburgh to activate Cooling Centers this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Cooling Centers will open throughout the City of Pittsburgh due to high temperatures hitting the region over the weekend.

Four Healthy Active Living Centers will serve as Cooling Centers on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14. They will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on both days.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s.

The following Cooling Centers will be open:

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue



Pittsburgh, PA 15212



412-766-4656

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road



Pittsburgh, PA 15208



412-244-4190

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue



Pittsburgh, PA 15204



412-777-5012

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets



Pittsburgh, PA 15203

