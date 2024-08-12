Local

Pittsburgh Airport Marriott hotel completes $18M renovation

By Jordyn Hronec – Associate Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Airport Marriot (Pittsburgh Airport Marriot)

By Jordyn Hronec – Associate Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times

CORAOPOLIS — Renovations at the Pittsburgh Airport Marriott Hotel, situated around six miles from Pittsburgh International Airport, are finally complete.

That’s according to an announcement from the 317-room hotel, which says that over the past three years, renovation efforts have totaled $18 million.

The renovation was completed in phases, with the first phase completed in July 2021 and the final phase wrapped up in June 2024.

