Pittsburgh Airport Marriott hotel completes $18M renovation

CORAOPOLIS — Renovations at the Pittsburgh Airport Marriott Hotel, situated around six miles from Pittsburgh International Airport, are finally complete.

That’s according to an announcement from the 317-room hotel, which says that over the past three years, renovation efforts have totaled $18 million.

The renovation was completed in phases, with the first phase completed in July 2021 and the final phase wrapped up in June 2024.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group