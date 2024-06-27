Pittsburgh-area communities to improve walking, biking networks with portion of state grant

Some local communities will receive a portion of a state WalkWorks grant to improve walking and biking networks, boost physical activity, and enhance road safety and public health.

The $255,000 grant will help nine communities develop Active Transportation Plans to increase physical activity by connecting local destinations with improved pedestrian, bicycle and transit networks.

Supported by the Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, WalkWorks recipients will work over the next year with transportation and community planners to collect data, assess current conditions and aspirations and incorporate public input to craft the plans.

“Walking is one of the easiest and most accessible ways to improve our overall health, helping to reduce stress and risk of diseases, such as diabetes and high blood pressure,” said Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Walking outside has the added benefits of sunshine, fresh air, and enjoying nature — all of which are good for our physical and mental health. WalkWorks supports healthy communities by enabling more people to have the option of walking or biking to places they go every day.”

This year’s grant recipients in the Pittsburgh area are:

Allegheny County

Bellevue Borough: $30,000

Swissvale Borough: $30,000

Wilkinsburg Borough: $30,000

Westmoreland County

Vandergrift Borough: $30,000

“Our goal is safe, accessible, and inviting transportation options for all. WalkWorks helps communities improve public health by reducing the risk of injury and death in traffic and increasing opportunities for everyday physical activity,” said Healthy Communities Program Manager at the Pennsylvania Downtown Center and coordinator of the WalkWorks Program Samantha Pearson. “We are making strides in adjusting our surroundings to make them pro-access, pro-activity, and pro-health. Our collaboration can lead to healthier people, more resilient communities, safer streets and roads, and stronger local economies.”

Visit the PA WalkWorks website for more information.

