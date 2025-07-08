WATCH: Pittsburgh-area grandma goes skydiving to celebrate 90th birthday

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A grandmother from Canonsburg celebrated her 90th birthday in an exhilarating way!

Nancy Merckle checked an adventure off her bucket list after jumping out of a plane at Skydive Pennsylvania in Mercer County.

Around 25 friends and family members showed up to watch Merckle, and she said she loved the entire experience.

Nancy Merckle and her family and friends

Her family told Channel 11 that she has always been active throughout her life, and loved traveling, reading and learning. At 90 years old, she does a workout class once a week, volunteers at the Canonsburg hospital once a week and goes to church every week.

“I credit her youthfulness to never slowing down. She would come to all of the grandkids sporting events, take bus trips, go to the theatre as much as possible. She never let her passing years stop her from doing what she loves. She would honestly do more right now if she didn’t have to stay home as much for our grandfather,” her granddaughter said.

Merckle’s granddaughter added that she would love to skydive again for her 91st birthday.

