Pittsburgh-area man charged with providing fraudulent insurance services without a license

A Whitehall man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly conducting fraudulent insurance activities without a valid license, the Allegheny County Attorney General’s Office announced.

Charles Harris, 44, has been charged with five counts of forgery, identity theft, insurance fraud, fraudulent business practices and unlicensed activity. These charges stem from allegations that he continued to engage in insurance dealings after his license was revoked in March 2023 for misusing business and client funds.

According to the criminal complaint, Harris is accused of continuing to conduct insurance meetings, write and sell policies and forge documents and signatures of employees, despite the revocation of his license. The lack of a valid license prohibited him from selling or soliciting insurance, accounting and discussing policies with prospective clients.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Harris’ arrest.

