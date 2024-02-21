Pittsburgh area restaurants offering birthday deals for leaplings

PITTSBURGH — Leap Day only comes around every four years, making for a unique birthday celebration for those born on the date.

Eat’N Park Hospitality Group wants to help make Leap Day birthdays extra special this year by offering leaplings a free meal.

“We love to create Smiles for our guests, and what better way to commemorate this unique birthday than with a free meal!” said Amanda Giacobbi, Senior Director of Restaurant Marketing at Eat’n Park Hospitality Group. “We can’t wait to celebrate leaplings at all our restaurants across our footprint.”

There are four restaurants where the free meals can be redeemed:

Eat’n Park is offering a free entree of the diner’s choice

Hello Bistro is offering a meal, including salads, burgers, grain bowls, grilled cheeses and wraps

The Porch at Schenley and The Porch at Siena each will make a scratch-made pizza of the diner’s choice

The offer is valid only on Feb. 29 and guests must show a valid ID that proves their birthday is on Leap Day.

