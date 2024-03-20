Pittsburgh-area schools adjusting schedules for upcoming solar eclipse

PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburgh-area schools are adjusting their schedules so students can see the solar eclipse in April.

The eclipse will be seen in the United States on April 8, with Pittsburgh just two hours away from the path of totality.

>> Solar Eclipse 2024: Here’s where you can see the total solar eclipse in western Pa.

Pine-Richland School District has already canceled classes for the day, citing safety concerns for students who may be tempted to watch it without proper safety precautions while exiting the school or getting off the bus.

>> Solar eclipse 2024: How to watch safely, where to get solar viewers

The Catholic Diocese has closed all schools for the day and will have a flexible instructional day.

“This rare event has generated significant interest and concern regarding the safety of viewing the eclipse without proper precautions. The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities. Although eclipses are awe-inspiring, looking directly at the sun without proper eye protection can cause serious eye damage. Given the challenges of ensuring that all students and staff have access to and use appropriate eclipse-viewing glasses and the challenges with transportation issues at dismissal, we believe closing the school is the most responsible decision,” Oakland Catholic Principal Nicole Powell said.

South Fayette is having an early dismissal on April 8.

North Hills School District’s Board of Education is considering making a schedule adjustment for the eclipse, also citing student safety as a concern.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group