Pittsburgh Public Schools will be open on day of solar eclipse

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools announced Tuesday that the district will be open on the day of the upcoming solar eclipse.

The eclipse will be visible in the Pittsburgh area on April 8 and all PPS schools will be open that day.

In a letter to parents, PPS Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters said many teachers in the district will be using the eclipse in their lesson plans.

After-school practices will be moved inside or canceled. Games that take place outside will be rescheduled.

Indoor athletic events and practices will take place as scheduled.

