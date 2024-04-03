Pittsburgh Public Schools will be open on day of solar eclipse

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools announced Tuesday that the district will be open on the day of the upcoming solar eclipse.

The eclipse will be visible in the Pittsburgh area on April 8 and all PPS schools will be open that day.

In a letter to parents, PPS Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters said many teachers in the district will be using the eclipse in their lesson plans.

After-school practices will be moved inside or canceled. Games that take place outside will be rescheduled.

Indoor athletic events and practices will take place as scheduled.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group