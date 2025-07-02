Pittsburgh area theme parks offering free admission to military members during July 4th weekend

PITTSBURGH — Throughout the Fourth of July weekend, Pittsburgh area theme parks are offering free tickets for military members and veterans.

Free tickets are available at the Main Gate for Kennywood, Idlewild and SoakZone, and Sandcastle Water Park from July 4 through July 6.

Up to four friends or family members with the service member or veteran are able to get discounted tickets.

The three parks have a lot going on this weekend, so much so that Kennywood and Sandcastle will be operating on extended hours.

Kennywood and Idlewild will both have fireworks shows.

The excitement won’t end with fireworks at Kennywood, the theme park also has drone shows, a jetpack flying water circus, and a food and drinks festival.

Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group