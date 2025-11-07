Pittsburgh-area wind event that knocked out power to thousands, left 3 dead classified as a derecho

PITTSBURGH — The wind event that knocked out power to tens of thousands and caused damage across much of the area has been classified as a derecho event for our area by the Storm Prediction Center.

The April storm was responsible for more than 100,000 power outages and three fatalities in western Pennsylvania. Some people did not have power restored for nearly two weeks.

A derecho is a severe wind event with consistent wind gusts of 58+ mph over the course of at least 25 miles. At least five wind gust reports must top 75 mph.

