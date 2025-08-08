Pittsburgh bank robbery suspect was released on non-monetary bond for similar crime in April

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 is learning more about the man arrested after he allegedly robbed a bank on Thursday in Bloomfield.

Only our cameras were rolling as Aaron Roth, 30, of Pittsburgh, was taken into custody.

11 Investigates has learned he was accused of a similar crime back in April but released on non-monetary bond.

According to a criminal complaint from that incident, Roth brandished a silver revolver and got away with $500. He was eventually arrested.

Court observers tell 11 Investigates that, because the robbery involved a gun, he never should have been released.

We obtained a copy of Roth’s release conditions.

He was ordered to stay away from physical banks, have no contact with victims or witnesses and comply with mental health treatment plans.

Those conditions were imposed by Magistrate Kate Lovelace. Channel 11 did reach out to Lovelace over the phone. She told us she could not comment on the case.

She does, however, address the subject of monetary bond on her campaign website, saying in part: “The courts have better tools to ensure public safety than cash bail.”

Channel 11 also reached out to the 5th Judicial District. We were told they had no comment on Lovelace at this time.

As for Roth, he was supposed to be back in court in September for that April incident.

At last check, he was still waiting to be arraigned on the latest charges.

