Pittsburgh-based animal rescue sharing impact of foster families on pets

PITTSBURGH — Foster families can make a big difference in the lives of pets. This month, a local organization is raising awareness of that impact.

Paws Across Pittsburgh, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal rescue, is celebrating June as Foster Recruitment, Retention and Appreciation Month by sharing how foster families can help save the lives of dogs and cats from high-kill shelters.

“Fostering saves lives — not just by giving animals a temporary home, but by opening space in shelters and offering scared, overlooked pets a second chance to shine,” said Jackie Switalski Armour, Paws Across Pittsburgh president and founder.

The organization is launching a “Foster the Future” campaign this month to recruit new foster families, support and retain current fosters and celebrate fosters’ impact.

Paws Across America has reportedly facilitated thousands of animal placements through its foster network.

Officials say fostering with Paws Across Pittsburgh is flexible and fully supported, with all veterinary care and supplies being provided by the organization.

“To save more lives, we need more fosters,” Switalski Armour said. “The more fosters we have, the more dogs and cats we can save.”

You can learn more about fostering a pet by visiting www.pawsacrosspittsburgh.com/foster or emailing jackie@pawsacrosspittsburgh.com.

