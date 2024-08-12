Pittsburgh-based concession business ordered to pay more than $10K in back wages, damages

PITTSBURGH — The U.S. Department of Labor has ordered a Pittsburgh-based business to pay back wages to employees denied overtime.

The agency says a lawsuit was filed in September 2023 against Ikaros Gourmet Co., a food stand operating as Simon’s Food Concessions, for numerous Fair Labor Standards Act violations.

U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined the business failed to pay overtime wages to six employees and failed to keep accurate records of total hours worked by its employees. Investigators also learned of alleged threats to employees the business thought was working with the Department of Labor, including someone with a temporary work visa.

In June, Simon’s Food Concessions was ordered to pay $5,703 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated wages to the six workers. They were also ordered to pay one worker an additional $4,853 for retaliation violations.

Channel 11 reached out to Simon’s Food Concessions for comment, but has not yet heard back.

