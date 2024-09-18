Pittsburgh-based robotics toy company did not fulfill over $2M in orders, AG says

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against a robotics toy company they say did not fulfill over $2 million in orders to thousands of customers.

Officials said Digital Dream Labs did not fulfill most of around 14,000 orders for several in-home companion robots that were ordered between November 2020 and January 2024.

Customers who prepaid were also not refunded and did not receive updates on delays, officials said. The lawsuit seeks restitution for customers, civil penalties and costs, as well as prohibiting the company from accepting prepayment for products in Pennsylvania.

“Consumers paid significant costs for these products, never received them, and were left out in the cold when they asked for updates or refunds,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “This suit seeks to make Pennsylvania consumers whole while holding the company accountable for neglecting buyers.”

Impacted consumers paid between $147 and $655 for each robot, with combined sales equaling more than $4 million.

Any consumers who believe they may be a victim of these practices should file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection at www.attorneygeneral.gov, call 800-441-2555, or email scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

