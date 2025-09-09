Pittsburgh buildings light up orange in September to bring awareness to hunger in the area

PITTSBURGH — Over the next month, buildings across Pittsburgh are going orange.

Pittsburgh Community Foodbank says the orange lights on various city landmark buildings are to bring awareness about the state of hunger in the community, as part of Hunger Action Month.

Buildings going orange in solidarity include Acrisure Stadium, US Steel Tower, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, BNY Mellon Center and Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.

Hunger Action Month is recognized annually to raise awareness and provide nutritious food to people in need. Anyone interested in getting involved can click here to learn more ways to take action.

