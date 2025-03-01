Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS welcomes new emergency medical technicians, paramedics

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS welcomed new members on Friday.

Mayor Ed Gainey swore in eleven new emergency medical technicians.

Those technicians included: Marino Barbabella, Trevaughn Brown, Allyson Foster, Abby Gwynn, Ryan Henderson, Claire Hoelsken, Aniya Jackson, Cortney Jaworski, Moneic Miller, Greysen Ransom-Jones, and Samuel Shaginaw.

Six paramedics, including Matthew Harper, Duncan LaDuke, Seoyeon Lee, Isobel Margerrison, Graham Peterson, and Michael Slaven, II, were also sworn in.

“Do not take the oath you are reciting today lightly. It’s easy to lose sight of why we decided to pursue this career—the days get long and hard. But you’re making a promise to Pittsburgh’s residents to be their hope when they are hopeless. To be their light when all they see is darkness. Remember, in those difficult moments, this is your calling. And remember your promise,” said EMS Chief Amera Gilchrist.

The bureau said it was one of the largest swearing-in ceremonies the city has seen in over a decade.

