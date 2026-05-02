Pittsburgh Bureau of Police honors personnel during awards ceremony

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is honoring some of its police personnel.

Chief Jason Lando awarded several officers, supervisors and detectives who were recognized for exemplary service last year during an event held on Friday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the awards included Branch and Bureau Officer of the Month, Bureau Citations and Meritorious Service.

Four other officers were awarded a Medal of Valor and two officers received Purple Heart awards for preventing serious injury or death to their fellow officers.

Their acts ranged from helping an elderly resident to arresting a suspect who had just shot someone.

Chief Lando says it’s really about recognizing the bravery of these men and women.

“The bravery and the work these men and ladies do every day is just really impressive, and I’m just glad to be able to honor them today,” Lando said.

Chief Lando hopes to host these awards twice a year.

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