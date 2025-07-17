Pittsburgh Bureau of Police remembering Officer Calvin Hall 6 years after his shooting death

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is remembering Officer Calvin Hall on the sixth anniversary of his shooting death.

Officer Hall was off-duty when he was shot and critically wounded. He died three days later, on July 17, 2019.

He served the bureau for two years before his death.

“His words, ‘Time for me to make a difference,’ are written outside the Officer Calvin M. Hall Public Safety Center, where he worked and for which it is named,” Pittsburgh police said in a social media post Thursday.

On this day, we remember our brother and friend, Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall, who lost his life on July 17, 2019.



Hall’s killer, Christian Bey, was found guilty of first-degree murder in April 2024.

