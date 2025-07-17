Pittsburgh Bureau of Police remembering Officer Calvin Hall 6 years after his shooting death

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is remembering Officer Calvin Hall on the sixth anniversary of his shooting death.
Officer Hall was off-duty when he was shot and critically wounded. He died three days later, on July 17, 2019.
>> Who is Calvin Hall, the off-duty officer shot in Homewood?
He served the bureau for two years before his death.
“His words, ‘Time for me to make a difference,’ are written outside the Officer Calvin M. Hall Public Safety Center, where he worked and for which it is named,” Pittsburgh police said in a social media post Thursday.
On this day, we remember our brother and friend, Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall, who lost his life on July 17, 2019.— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) July 17, 2025
His words "Time for me to make a difference" are written outside the Officer Calvin M. Hall Public Safety Center where he worked and for which it is named. pic.twitter.com/GinyqhZsG8
Hall’s killer, Christian Bey, was found guilty of first-degree murder in April 2024.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group