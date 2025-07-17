Local

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police remembering Officer Calvin Hall 6 years after his shooting death

By WPXI.com News Staff
Pittsburgh Bureau of Police remembers Officer Calvin Hall on anniversary of his shooting death
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is remembering Officer Calvin Hall on the sixth anniversary of his shooting death.

Officer Hall was off-duty when he was shot and critically wounded. He died three days later, on July 17, 2019.

He served the bureau for two years before his death.

“His words, ‘Time for me to make a difference,’ are written outside the Officer Calvin M. Hall Public Safety Center, where he worked and for which it is named,” Pittsburgh police said in a social media post Thursday.

Hall’s killer, Christian Bey, was found guilty of first-degree murder in April 2024.

