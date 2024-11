PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police welcomed some new members this week.

The third basic recruit unit of the year began their careers at the Pittsburgh Police Training Academy on Monday.

This is the largest class of the year with a total of 42 recruits.

Training will last 33 weeks in the classroom and wrap up with 12 weeks of field training.

