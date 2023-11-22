Pittsburgh calls for volunteers to help clear sidewalks as part of ‘Snow Angels’ program

PITTSBURGH — The city of Pittsburgh announced the launch of the 2023-2024 Snow Angels program, which pairs volunteers with seniors and residents with disabilities who need help shoveling and salting walkways throughout winter.

“We frequently talk about how we make our city safe and welcoming, and the Snow Angels program is a vital service for our neighbors in need,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “As we launch the 2023-2024 Snow Angels season, I am calling on our residents to volunteer to become a Snow Angel to ensure that seniors and Pittsburghers with disabilities can continue to thrive during and after winter weather events.”

The city says data from past years show the number of neighbors in need far exceeds the number of volunteers in some areas. They’re developing partnerships with community-based organizations, youth sports leagues, faith-based groups, and employers to close this gap in the following neighborhoods:

Beechview

Brighton Heights

Brookline

Elliott

Greenfield

Homewood (North, South, West)

Hill District

The city encourages everyone to help out if they can because they’re not only making Pittsburgh’s sidewalks safer for their neighbors — they’re also helping those who are regularly outside during inclement weather.

You can click here to learn more or to sign up as a volunteer. Those needing assistance can register by calling 311, calling the Snow Angels Program at 412-255-2626 or emailing snowangels@pittsburghpa.gov.

