Pittsburgh City Council swears in new representative for District 2

PITTSBURGH — It wasn’t only Mayor Corey O’Connor who was sworn into service on Monday. Four Pittsburgh City Council members were sworn in, too.

The newest city council member, Kim Salinetro, will be representing District 2. She’s taking over for Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith, who retired at the end of her term.

“District 2 is a very special and unique place, as is our city,” Salinetro said. “I’ve lived in this district my entire life, and I am honored and proud to be able to continue to serve and move this forward.”

Council members Anthony Coghill, Erika Strassburger and Daniel Lavelle were all sworn in as well.

