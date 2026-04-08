Pittsburgh City Council unanimously passes bill banning cooperation with ICE

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh City Council unanimously passed a bill banning cooperation with ICE.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh City Council considering legislation banning cooperation with ICE

The legislation stops employees or contractors from asking about someone’s immigration status.

It also bans law enforcement action based on a person’s immigration status and prevents ICE agents from having access to people in city custody.

The city has seen some high-profile ice arrests in recent months.

In December, a scuffle between ICE agents and a suspect ended in a large police response on Mount Washington.

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Controversy also surrounded an arrest made across the street from the Pittsburgh Police Zone 3 department in the last few weeks.

The chief says his officers did not intervene, but were also not given a directive to do so.

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