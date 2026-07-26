5K and fun run on Pittsburgh International Airport’s taxiways returns in September

The FlyBy 5K and 2-Mile Fun Run/Walk will offer participants rare access to the airfield of Pittsburgh International Airport on Sept. 19.

The event, which includes a first look at the new terminal from the airfield, is returning after a one-year hiatus due to construction.

Registration is currently open for the event, which allows people of all ages to run or walk along the same taxiways used by aircraft.

“The races are a testament to our commitment to community engagement at Pittsburgh International Airport,” Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said. “This event is a unique opportunity for the public to connect with the airport in a way that’s fun and meaningful while getting a closer look at our new world-class terminal from the airfield. We are thrilled to once again open our airfield for this extraordinary event and invite the community to join us in experiencing the new airport.”

Presented by CNX Resources, the event features two course options: a timed 5K, which is 3.1 miles, and an untimed 2-Mile Fun Run/Walk.

Both routes are stroller-friendly, and children under 4 years old can register at no cost.

All participants will receive a technical finisher shirt and medal, with awards and post-race festivities rounding out the morning.

Proceeds from the event will support the Allegheny County Airport Authority Charitable Foundation.

The event is organized by P3R, the group responsible for the annual DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon.

Click here for more information or to register for the event.

According to a release from P3R, Pittsburgh International Airport serves about 10 million passengers each year.

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