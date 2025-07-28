Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting receives record donations following federal funding cuts

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh community broadcasting is thanking the community for their donations.

Over the last week, the organization said listeners donated $500,000.

They said July 18 was the single largest day of listener donations in the history of both stations.

The fundraiser came after the Trump administration cut funding to public broadcasting across the country.

The organization said the move could cost WESA and WYEP more than $700,000

Federal funding cuts take effect Oct. 1.

Public broadcasting stations have received and relied on federal support since the 1960s.

