Local

Pittsburgh community comes together to enjoy party with tropical theme in Homewood

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh community comes together to enjoy party with tropical theme in Homewood Pittsburgh residents gathered in Homewood for fun at a block party on Sunday. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh residents gathered in Homewood for fun at a block party on Sunday.

“Homewood Island Night Out” transformed Frankstown Avenue into a tropical paradise for the event.

It featured a roller rink, food, bounce houses and a movie.

The event was free to the public and the product of multiple groups coming together to create a fun day.

“We have so many people who have contributed. All the vendors you see, they know they’re here for free but they’re giving back to the community,” said Ernest Bey from Pittsburgh.

Buy Back the Block Movement and Pgh Sk8 Collaborative led the creation of the event.

They hope the event will showcase the vibrant community efforts in Homewood.

Fireworks will end the celebration at around 10 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man killed, 2 people hurt in early morning Clairton shooting
  • Steelers sign Super Bowl champion wide receiver
  • Masses of lanternflies appearing as rain on radar in Pittsburgh area
  • VIDEO: Over 100 people displaced from senior high-rise after transformer fire in Penn Hills
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read