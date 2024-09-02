Pittsburgh community comes together to enjoy party with tropical theme in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh residents gathered in Homewood for fun at a block party on Sunday.

“Homewood Island Night Out” transformed Frankstown Avenue into a tropical paradise for the event.

It featured a roller rink, food, bounce houses and a movie.

The event was free to the public and the product of multiple groups coming together to create a fun day.

“We have so many people who have contributed. All the vendors you see, they know they’re here for free but they’re giving back to the community,” said Ernest Bey from Pittsburgh.

Buy Back the Block Movement and Pgh Sk8 Collaborative led the creation of the event.

They hope the event will showcase the vibrant community efforts in Homewood.

Fireworks will end the celebration at around 10 p.m.

