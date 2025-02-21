Pittsburgh community freezes at ‘Polar Plunge’ to support Special Olympics PA

PITTSBURGH — WPXI’s 11 Cares and its partners – 84 Lumber, Clearview Federal Credit Union, Duquesne Light Company, Edgar Snyder & Associates, and Highmark Wholecare – have teamed up with Special Olympics Pennsylvania for the Polar Plunge.

Freezing for a reason: The annual Polar Plunge took place on Friday where hundreds of students from across Western Pennsylvania took the plunge for an amazing cause the Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

Plunge after, plunge, after plunge hundreds of students braved the cold temps and frigid water as they participated in the annual Pittsburgh Polar Plunge.

The event raises critical funds for Special Olympics Pennsylvania supporting vital free programming and an estimated 4,000 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities who make up the organization.

“We had over 40 schools take the plunge with wind chills in the single digits, and over 2300 students just an amazing turnout,” said Andrew Fee, the Vice President of the Special Olympics Pennsylvania, Three Rivers Region.

Fee told Channel 11 News how this one day helps raise thousands towards their annual fundraising goal.

“Our polar plunge goal is $1.2 million this year to support our free programming, and we are at about 1.1 million,” Fee said.

On Friday, students from Fox Chapel broke a fundraising record of $44,000 inching the organization that much closer to their goal.

We spoke with both students and educators about why they felt compelled to jump.

“It’s for a good cause trying to raise money for a good benefit and I just figured what better way to do it than to come out here in the freezing cold and try to have some fun,” said River Valley senior, Chase Suchai.

And Heather King, an educator at Pittsburgh Public Schools said, “We really believe in special education, and we really believe in inclusion and supporting everyone.”

The corporate community also gets involved in some of the actions. We spoke with sponsors of the Polar Plunge who’ve plunged before and why they say they will do it again.

“They were dumping ice last year, but they didn’t need to dump ice this year, said Erin Forrester with Clearview Federal Credit Union. “It is such a wonder cause and despite the cold, the enthusiasm is almost contagious,” she said.

Visit www.YINZplunge.com to sign up for the Cool Schools Plunge & Happy Hour Plunge on Feb. 21 and the General Plunge on Feb. 22 outside Acrisure Stadium.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group