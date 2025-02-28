Pittsburgh councilman calls for people to come forward after U-Haul hit-and-run crash in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — A local leader is asking people with information to come forward to help find the driver of a U-Haul that hit a woman and left her on the street in Homewood.

Pittsburgh Police said the woman was hit at the intersection of Brusthon Avenue and Hamilton Avenue in Homewood at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A spokesperson says that, according to the preliminary investigation, a male U-Haul driver possibly ran a red light and crashed into a silver Nissan SUV. The woman got out of her vehicle to speak with him. She was hit by the U-Haul when the driver took off from the intersection.

The U-Haul truck was later recovered on Clark Street in Wilkinsburg after a resident blocked it in.

So far, police have not found the driver and charges have not been filed.

Pittsburgh Councilman Khari Mosley is asking people to come forward if they know anything about the hit-and-run.

“My office is working hard with the mayor’s office, as well as with Public Safety, to stay up to speed with what’s going on and to get an update on the victim, but also to find out who was the perpetrator of the heinous act,” said Mosley.

There was another passenger in the SUV who went to the hospital to get evaluated but is okay. The woman who was hit was last listed in critical condition.

