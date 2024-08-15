Pittsburgh County Fair returns to the North Side in September

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh County Fair is returning to the North Side next month.

The free, all-ages event celebrating urban agriculture and all things homemade and handmade in the City of Pittsburgh will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Allegheny Commons Park.

Fairgoers can enjoy hands-on demonstrations, workshops, contests, local farms, artisans, live music, farm animals, games, plus local food and beer.

Some events include the Best Tomato in Pittsburgh Contest, an Apple Pie Bake Off and a farmer-celebrity kickball game.

