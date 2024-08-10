Local

Pittsburgh dive team recover drone from Allegheny River

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh dive team recover drone from Allegheny River A Pittsburgh diver was able to recover a lost drone from the Allegheny River. (Pittsburgh EMS/Pittsburgh EMS)

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh diver was able to recover a lost drone from the Allegheny River.

Pittsburgh EMS said paramedic driver Sam Wilkinson was doing routine training when they found the flying machine in the water.

The drone had fallen from the sky during a show that was held at PNC Park last week.

