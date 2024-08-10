Pittsburgh dive team recover drone from Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh diver was able to recover a lost drone from the Allegheny River.

Pittsburgh EMS said paramedic driver Sam Wilkinson was doing routine training when they found the flying machine in the water.

Our divers never know what “treasures” they might find!



During one of the routine training dives at River Rescue, Paramedic Diver Sam Wilkinson located a drone that had fallen in the Allegheny River during the drone show last week at PNC Park. pic.twitter.com/JRIiuGnLiE — Pittsburgh EMS (@PghEMS) August 9, 2024

The drone had fallen from the sky during a show that was held at PNC Park last week.

