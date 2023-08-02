Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership to host Beyoncé-inspired Night Market due to canceled concert

PITTSBURGH — Were you planning to go to the Beyoncé concert in Pittsburgh before it was canceled? Did you not have tickets but are still a fan of “Queen Bey?”

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has you covered.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Beyoncé concert stop in Pittsburgh canceled

Last month, Acrisure Stadium posted that due to” production logistics and scheduling,” Beyonce’s Aug. 3 concert will not be taking place and refunds would be issued.

PDP announced that Aug. 4′s Friday Night Market in Market Square will have a “distinctly Beyoncé bias.”

On Aug. 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., creative vendors will line Market Square while Slim Tha DJ will play some of the 29 Grammy award winner’s biggest hits.

There will also be life-size cut-out of the star fans can snag a photo with, the organization said.

Night Markets happen in Market Square most Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer. For more details on the markets, click here.

