Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership short-term rental program filling storefronts ahead of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — We’re just over a week away from the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, and crews are hard at work setting up the stage and the fan zones in and around the North Shore.

With 700,000 people expected to arrive for the draft — and a major push to spruce up Pittsburgh — there’s a focus on bringing life to many of Downtown Pittsburgh’s empty storefronts.

Ashleigh Nixon owns Confleurtti, the newest flower shop in downtown Pittsburgh.

“I think it’s exciting. Why not? More people, more opportunity,” Nixon said.

Located right by Market Square, Confleurtti is known for its flower confetti.

Nixon hopes things will be popping during the NFL Draft.

“You just got the player that you want, you can have a little cannon pop out with your team colors on it,” Nixon said.

All of this was made possible thanks to a program with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

Asked how many empty storefronts are in Downtown, the PDP’s Cate Irvin said, “Depending on how you count them, around 70. Well, a lot fewer now, though.”

Business owners have the opportunity to fill empty storefronts with short-term leases and reduced rents.

Many business owners — like Erika Turner, who owns craft distillery TLC Libations — have jumped at the chance to be Downtown, especially with 700,000 anticipated visitors for the draft.

“We wouldn’t have been opening up a second location without the pop-up program,” Turner said. “... There’s no words to describe the support that Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership gave us.”

For Downtown, it means more places to shop and eat. For business owners, it’s a chance to try brick and mortar with lower risk.

“Do you have the desire to keep doing it, do you have the clientele to keep it going, does this work for you and do you want to stay long term?” Irvin said.

So, as the NFL Draft comes to town, these entrepreneurs are hoping the crowds pick them.

Fifty storefronts have been converted into either a business that’s giving downtown a try, or the windows are being filled with artwork.

They were hoping for 20.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group