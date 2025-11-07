Pittsburgh food bank receives massive donation that will provide 150K meals to those in need

PITTSBURGH — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank says a donation from the Tull Family Foundation is 150,000 meals worth of food to those in need across Western Pennsylvania. Thomas Tull is a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“We are immensely grateful to Thomas, Alba and the Tull family for their support as we face unprecedented demand for quality food from our neighbors,” said Lisa Scales, president and CEO of the Food Bank.

Volunteers at the food bank’s Duquesne facility packed boxes Friday as trucks loaded with fresh produce, ground beef, chicken and steak pulled in. Food bank leaders say the donation stands out not just for its size, but for the quality of the food being distributed.

“The food is a mixture of meat as well as produce offerings that are highly desirable in the community,” said Justin Lee, the Food Bank’s Chief Operating Officer.

“We’ve seen a doubling in folks attending our on-site market on a daily basis,” Lee said. “We’ve also seen increased orders from our partners across southwestern Pennsylvania.”

Despite the significant donation, the Food Bank says the need across the region is even greater.

“We serve about 4 million meals a month just in food that goes out to the community,” Lee said. “That 150,000-meal donation is great, but we’ll go through it very quickly.”

The Food Bank is expanding its distribution sites and preparing for increased demand — especially as the holiday season approaches and as some families face added strain from the ongoing government shutdown.

