Pittsburgh foster parent arrested on child sexual abuse charges

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh foster parent has been arrested on child sexual abuse charges dating back to 2023.

Richard Brown, 61, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, two felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, harassment and dissemination to minors.

Brown was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Pittsburgh Police said that Brown has been a foster parent in the Pittsburgh area since the early 2000s through various agencies, and authorities said they have reason to believe he may have abused other children in his care.

Police are urging anyone who may have been victimized by Brown or anyone who may have additional information about him to call the Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141 or by calling 911.

