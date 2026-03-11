Pittsburgh has 55,000 jobs highly vulnerable to AI disruption

PITTSBURGH — In Pittsburgh, more than 55,000 jobs are considered highly vulnerable to artificial intelligence disruption.

That’s according to new research from the National Bureau of Economic Research and Brookings Institution based on research conducted by economists from nonprofit think tank GovAI, which explored the AI exposure risk for specific roles as well as the capacity of workers in those roles to adapt and find new job opportunities.

The research defined highly vulnerable roles as those which were most ripe for disruption but for which employees were least likely to find comparable new jobs.

