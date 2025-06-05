Pittsburgh health giant UPMC sees financial turnaround in first quarter

PITTSBURGH — UPMC’s financial picture swung back into the black in the first quarter, with the Pittsburgh-based health care organization logging higher revenue and positive operating income and margin.

UPMC reported $8.23 billion in revenue in the quarter ended March 31, up from $7.14 billion in the same period in 2024, according to a financial filing on its website. Operating income not including restructuring costs was $237 million, a big shift from the $103 million loss reported in the first quarter of 2024. Its operating margin was 2.9% in the period, up from -1.4% a year ago.

It also had $113 million more revenue than expenses in the first quarter, compared to a $24 million deficit a year ago.

