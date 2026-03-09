Pittsburgh hosting 2 major college basketball events in March

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is hosting two major college basketball events this month, including the 50th anniversary of the Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Tournament and the NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships.

The tournaments, collectively referred to by organizers as a “Month of Basketball,” will bring 26 games to the city between March 11 and March 28.

SportsPITTSBURGH, the city’s sports commission, is supporting the events through a first-of-its-kind installation at Pittsburgh International Airport and community outreach programs. These efforts include ticket donations and school visits by participating athletes.

Jim Britt, vice president of sports events at SportsPITTSBURGH, said the organization has worked extensively to prepare for the back-to-back championships.

“Bringing the A-10’s 50th anniversary and the NCAA Division II Basketball Championships to Pittsburgh back-to-back is a massive win,” Britt said. “These events do more than just fill seats – they prove that Pittsburgh is a premier destination for athletes and fans alike.”

A 300-square-foot basketball court installation is currently on display in the baggage claim area of the newly opened terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport. While the court is not playable, it features hoops and backdrops for visitor photos. The center court logo and signage are scheduled to be updated following the Atlantic 10 tournament to promote the NCAA Division II championships.

The Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship is scheduled for March 11-15 at PPG Paints Arena. All 14 members of the conference will participate in 13 games, with the winner earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I tournament. The event marks the 50th anniversary of the conference, which was originally formed in Pittsburgh as the Eastern Eight.

Atlantic 10 Conference Commissioner Bernadette McGlade said the league selects its locations three or four years in advance.

“Looking down the road and knowing that 2026 was our 50th anniversary and that the paperwork for the league was actually formed in Pittsburgh, we thought it would be great synergy to take the tournament back to where it all began,” McGlade said. “Plus, we had been to Pittsburgh previously during my tenure and it was a great championship.”

Following the Atlantic 10 tournament, the 2026 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will be held March 24-28 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. SportsPITTSBURGH is co-hosting these championships with PennWest Clarion University. The event features the Elite Eight competition for both the men’s and women’s brackets, totaling 13 games.

Mitchell Bailey, coordinator of men’s basketball championships for the NCAA, said the division offers high-level competition for fans.

“Everyone knows about Division I, but every division is exciting,” Bailey said. “Division II basketball has amazing athletes as well and they show a lot of pride in their schools. I hope that fans in Pittsburgh will come out and enjoy some Division II basketball.”

SportsPITTSBURGH is acting as the tournament director for the Division II championships, overseeing operations, marketing, hospitality and ticket sales. Lynne Andrew, associate director of women’s basketball for the NCAA, said host cities require dedicated committees to run successful events.

“You need people in the host city to put together a committee that’s genuinely excited, wants to make your event an excellent event and will put in the work that it takes to do that. Here’s, that’s obviously SportsPITTSBURGH,” Andrew said.

Community engagement efforts for the month include the donation of 500 tickets to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania and Tickets for Kids. All 16 qualifying NCAA Division II teams are also scheduled to visit 12 local grade schools, the Children’s Home of Pittsburgh and the Boys & Girls Clubs. During these visits, student-athletes will read stories, play games and lead basketball drills with local youth.

