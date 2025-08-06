Pittsburgh hosting JCC Maccabi Games, largest Jewish youth event in the world

PITTSBURGH — A massive competition is underway this week in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood.

It’s the JCC Maccabi Games, the largest Jewish youth event in the world.

Nearly 2,000 Jewish teens from all over gathered on Pitt’s campus Tuesday to compete in a soccer competition.

The JCC Maccabi was established in 1982 to bring Jewish teens and families together to celebrate Jewish life.

The event goes through Friday.

