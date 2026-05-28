Stretch of dry, mild weather begins today

PITTSBURGH — We begin a well-deserved stretch of dry, mild weather beginning today.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the weekend with high temperatures generally in the 70s and overnight lows near 50 degrees.

Humidity will not be an issue, and 100% of the weekend will be dry.

The dry stretch of weather should easily last into next week.

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