Pittsburgh hotel among the top 15 in the Mid-Atlantic: Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards

PITTSBURGH — A downtown Pittsburgh hotel is again among the top 15 in the Mid-Atlantic, according to Condé Nast Traveler’s newly released 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards .

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh was No. 8 on the annual list. It is the only local hotel selected and marks its fifth consecutive appearance on the list. Described by the publication as “a Beaux-Arts belle,” it had a score of 97.59.

The No. 1 spot was claimed by W Philadelphia, which scored 99.54. Philadelphia dominated the Mid-Atlantic list with six hotels within the city honored, including the Pittsburgh hotel’s sibling. Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia was No. 4 with a score of 98.16.

