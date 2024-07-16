Pittsburgh-inspired restaurant opens in Downtown’s PPG Place

PITTSBURGH — A new Pittsburgh-inspired restaurant opened in Downtown’s PPG Place.

The BERG opened in the space formerly home to Chicken Guy! at 4 PPG place.

“Downtown small businesses are the lifeblood of the city, with our restaurants providing a wide array of exceptional dining choices for our workers, residents, and visitors,” said Jeremy Waldrup, CEO & President, Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. “We’re excited to welcome The BERG to PPG Place and wish them great success with this terrific new offering.”

The business’s menu includes flatbread pizzas, wraps, chicken tenders, loaded frozen treats and more.

“We’re so thrilled to launch The BERG and bring a dining experience with a little edge to downtown Pittsburgh,” said Brendon Malone, CEO at Magic Eats. “Our name is a nod to our roots here in Pennsylvania, and our menu pays homage to local favorites. We’re sort of familiar, relaxed and welcoming but surprising, delicious and meaningful – we can’t wait for Pittsburgh to try us.”

The BERG’s name is a tribute to Magic Eats’ deep-rooted connection to Pittsburgh and the parent company’s heritage in ice rink management. The Rink at PPG Place, the crown jewel of Pittsburgh’s holiday merry-making, has been operated by parent company Magic Ice USA for decades.

“Magic Ice and Magic Eats have been essential partners for years providing captivating holiday traditions and incredible dining experiences at PPG Place,” said Anthony Battistella, Marketing Manager at JLL Property Management. “Our retailers are a foundational part of what makes PPG Place so special and inviting. Our management team, property staff and tenants have come to know the spectacular hospitality this Magic duo provides and are eager to welcome such a unique and tailored concept like The BERG to the PPG Place portfolio.”

