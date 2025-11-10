Pittsburgh International Airport announces opening date for new terminal

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pittsburgh International Airport has announced the official opening date for its new terminal.

Passengers can see the new state-of-the-art terminal on Nov. 18.

“This is a new day for our region. This is an airport built for Pittsburgh, by Pittsburgh. It improves the passenger experience and ensures this region remains on a global stage,” Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis said. “This terminal is industry-leading from its architecture that reflects our region to amenities like outdoor terraces and a state-of-the-art baggage system to a streamlined security checkpoint.

Airport officials said over 2,000 people participated in public trials to help provide insight into what could be improved before the official opening. Those test passengers reportedly expressed high remarks.

Adjustments were made to the security stanchion layout and baggage claim areas.

Officials broke ground on the $1.7 billion project in Oct 2021.

According to the airport, passengers will be able to immediately expect:

Faster and more streamlined security experience : The new terminal streamlines the security experience into one, consolidated checkpoint with 12 TSA lanes, compared to seven at the main checkpoint today, and eliminates the need for an alternate checkpoint. The new checkpoint has the latest TSA equipment and automated bin return.

: The new terminal streamlines the security experience into one, consolidated checkpoint with 12 TSA lanes, compared to seven at the main checkpoint today, and eliminates the need for an alternate checkpoint. The new checkpoint has the latest TSA equipment and automated bin return. Faster baggage delivery : Baggage delivery times are expected to be cut in half. The new terminal cuts the eight miles of bag belt down to three miles and upgrades to a more efficient system that is state-of-the-art.

: Baggage delivery times are expected to be cut in half. The new terminal cuts the eight miles of bag belt down to three miles and upgrades to a more efficient system that is state-of-the-art. New international arrivals experience : International arriving passengers will experience a more efficient and faster arrival, replacing a temporary fix in the old terminal that saw international passengers arrive airside – a relic of the design for US Airways’ connecting passengers.

: International arriving passengers will experience a more efficient and faster arrival, replacing a temporary fix in the old terminal that saw international passengers arrive airside – a relic of the design for US Airways’ connecting passengers. Better, more efficient parking options : With 3,300 spaces, the new Terminal Garage features three times the amount of covered parking and the latest technology, including digital signs with real-time counts of available spaces and green lights to indicate where open spots can be found. PIT also added the Terminal Lot, an approximate five-minute walk to the terminal’s front door. The Shuttle Lot, formerly comprised of the Long Term, Extended and Economy Lots, includes thousands of parking spaces and new, heated shelters with a shuttle tracking system that displays real-time information.

: With 3,300 spaces, the new Terminal Garage features three times the amount of covered parking and the latest technology, including digital signs with real-time counts of available spaces and green lights to indicate where open spots can be found. PIT also added the Terminal Lot, an approximate five-minute walk to the terminal’s front door. The Shuttle Lot, formerly comprised of the Long Term, Extended and Economy Lots, includes thousands of parking spaces and new, heated shelters with a shuttle tracking system that displays real-time information. Outdoor terraces : A rarity in U.S. airports, the new terminal will have four terraces – two pre-security and two post-security – allowing all passengers the opportunity for fresh air and a calm respite. Still under construction, the terraces will be landscaped with natural Western Pennsylvania landscapes.

: A rarity in U.S. airports, the new terminal will have four terraces – two pre-security and two post-security – allowing all passengers the opportunity for fresh air and a calm respite. Still under construction, the terraces will be landscaped with natural Western Pennsylvania landscapes. Welcome Point : Passengers arriving to the transformed terminal will enter PIT’s Welcome Point – a spot for all airport visitors to wait for arriving passengers. This aspect of the terminal is uniquely Pittsburgh, designed for a community that favors welcoming loved ones and guests in-person.

: Passengers arriving to the transformed terminal will enter PIT’s Welcome Point – a spot for all airport visitors to wait for arriving passengers. This aspect of the terminal is uniquely Pittsburgh, designed for a community that favors welcoming loved ones and guests in-person. Enhanced shopping and dining : Travelers will see 20 new or refreshed concessions as part of the renovated airside terminal experience, including local favorites like Mineo’s and national brands such as Shake Shack and more.

: Travelers will see 20 new or refreshed concessions as part of the renovated airside terminal experience, including local favorites like Mineo’s and national brands such as Shake Shack and more. Universal access: The new terminal is guided by principles that make travel easier for all by creating services that benefit every passenger–from building design to a user-friendly digital experience.

Six thousand new parking spots were also created to accompany the new terminal. The new garage will open to the public on Nov. 14.

Officials say 90% of the materials used to make the terminal were sourced locally.

“You will get a sense of what Pittsburgh is from the minute you land,” Cassotis said. “And I think Pittsburghers will be surprised that there’s as much to brag about and feel proud about, that we can tell other people about.”

Officials estimate the new addition will help generate $2.5 billion for the Greater Pittsburgh region.

