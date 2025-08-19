Pittsburgh International Airport dog advances to finals in TSA’s 2025 Cutest Canine Contest

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Pittsburgh International Airport’s adorable dog, Steeler, has made it to the finals in the Transportation Security Administration’s 2025 Cutest Canine Contest.

A 2-year, 7-month-old labrador retriever, Steeler defeated Erika of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to make it to the finals, a TSA spokesperson says.

He will face off against the winner of Tuesday’s vote — Chica of Indianapolis International Airport or Alex of Denver International Airport.

TSA officials encourage the public to vote in the contest. Polls for the finals open Wednesday at noon across TSA’s Facebook, X and Instagram accounts. Voting will run for 24 hours.

Steeler and his litter were born on Superbowl Sunday and were named after NFL teams. His favorite treat is 1/4 jumbo hot dogs from 7-Eleven, and his favorite reward is playing with a ball with a tug rope. He enjoys low-crawling across floors and rolling around.

Steeler is an explosive detection dog and has been serving at Pittsburgh International Airport for a year. He works alongside his handler, Mark Smith.

The TSA uses K-9s like Steeler to enhance security by detecting explosives and explosive materials in busy transportation environments. These dogs play a vital role in TSA’s efforts to ensure the safety of travelers.

The winner of the 2025 Cutest Canine Contest will be announced on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

